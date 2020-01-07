Home

J. Donald Howison


1921 - 2020
J. Donald Howison Obituary
Howison, J. Donald
Nov 3, 1921 - Jan 4, 2020
J. Donald Howison, 98, Bradenton, passed away January 4, 2020. Born in New Albany, IN he moved to Bradenton in 1986 from Naperville, IL after retiring from International Harvester and he attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A Veteran of the US Navy, he was a survivor of the USS Indianapolis sinking in 1945 and he was a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his wives, Joyce and Audrey Howison; his daughter, Beth Howison; his parents, John A. and Edna (Dick) Howison and his sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Howison; granddaughters, Jennifer Scott and Kristen Curtis and grandson, Patrick Marchman. Services are pending arrangement at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Condolences www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
