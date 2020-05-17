J. Edward Singer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Singer, J. Edward
Oct 6, 1930 - May 16, 2020
J. Edward Singer, 89, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Gulf Gate Chapel
6903 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 955-4171
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved