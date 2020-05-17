Singer, J. Edward
Oct 6, 1930 - May 16, 2020
J. Edward Singer, 89, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Gulf Gate Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2020.