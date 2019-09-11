|
McKean, J Eileen
Mar 3, 1932 - Aug 16, 2019
Long-time Sarasota resident J. Eileen McKean 87 passed away on August 16th following a brief illness. Eileen was born and raised in Croton-on-Hudson NY. She is survived by her husband David, her children Jim, Paul, Tracey, and Cathy Scalzo along with her son-in-law Gary Inganamort and three grandchildren. A memorial reception will be held from 5:30-7:00 pm on Wednesday September 18 at Alderman Oaks, 727 Hudson Ave in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019