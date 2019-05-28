|
Thomas, J. Robert
July 4, 1923 - May 11, 2019
J. Robert Thomas, age 95, died peacefully on May 11, 2019 in Venice, Florida. Bob was born July 4, 1923 in Pine Grove, West Virginia. He was employed by US Steel Homes Division. Bob was a graduate of the University of West Virginia and served with the US Air Force during WWII. In addition, he was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, The American Legion, The Moose Lodge, the Capri Isles Golf Club and the American Red Cross Disaster Service.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jean Thomas. Survivors include a daughter, Linda Regneri Reas (Mike) of Borden, IN., a son Michael Thomas (Karen) of Murphy, NC., and a grandson Justin Thomas of Orlando, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to June 2, 2019