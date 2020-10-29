1/1
J. Roland Devoe
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devoe, J. Roland
Dec 24, 1928 - Oct 09,2020
J. Roland Devoe died suddenly at age 91 on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Venice FL. He was born on December 24, 1928, the first son of J. Alexander Devoe and wife Rose Anna Potvin Devoe, and he spent his early years in Rochester NH and Berkshire County MA.
For many years, Roland lived in Stockbridge MA, and he worked in electronics for General Electric Co. in Pittsfield MA for 44 years. After retirement in 1989, he moved to Venice. He was active in Lions Club International, the South Venice Yacht Club, serving as Commodore, and Hourglass Lakes residents' association.
Roland is survived by his dear bride of 70 years, the former Loraine Anita Anderson, two daughters Linda Lee D. Roberts of Port Charlotte FL and Rolaine Devoe of Lee MA, brother Richard A. Devoe of Rochester NH and half brother Raymond Devoe of Maine. His sister Margaret Cook pre-deceased him. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Melanie (and Luke) Fletcher of Lenox MA, Tiffani (and Robin) West of Ramona CA, Brian (and Karlene) Ball of Swampscott MA and Scott (and Samarida) Coleman of Spring Valley CA; plus ten great grandchildren.
Greatly missed by family and friends, Roland was a good and loving man. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations
7 South Lime Ave.
Sarasota, FL 34237
941-377-1060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved