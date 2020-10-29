Devoe, J. Roland

Dec 24, 1928 - Oct 09,2020

J. Roland Devoe died suddenly at age 91 on Friday, October 9, 2020, in Venice FL. He was born on December 24, 1928, the first son of J. Alexander Devoe and wife Rose Anna Potvin Devoe, and he spent his early years in Rochester NH and Berkshire County MA.

For many years, Roland lived in Stockbridge MA, and he worked in electronics for General Electric Co. in Pittsfield MA for 44 years. After retirement in 1989, he moved to Venice. He was active in Lions Club International, the South Venice Yacht Club, serving as Commodore, and Hourglass Lakes residents' association.

Roland is survived by his dear bride of 70 years, the former Loraine Anita Anderson, two daughters Linda Lee D. Roberts of Port Charlotte FL and Rolaine Devoe of Lee MA, brother Richard A. Devoe of Rochester NH and half brother Raymond Devoe of Maine. His sister Margaret Cook pre-deceased him. Survivors also include four grandchildren, Melanie (and Luke) Fletcher of Lenox MA, Tiffani (and Robin) West of Ramona CA, Brian (and Karlene) Ball of Swampscott MA and Scott (and Samarida) Coleman of Spring Valley CA; plus ten great grandchildren.

Greatly missed by family and friends, Roland was a good and loving man. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.



