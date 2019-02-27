Home

Jabez Eugene Spann

Jabez Eugene Spann Obituary
Spann, Jabez Eugene
Dec 13, 2002 - Feb 16, 2019
Jabez Eugene Spann, 16, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Ocala, Florida, died on Feb 16, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK Jr. Way. Sarasota, Fl. Services will be held at 12noon on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Truevine M. B. Church, 1947 31st. Street, Sarasota, Fl. Interment will be in Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
