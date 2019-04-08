Home

Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Jack James
Jack Alan James Sr.


Jack Alan James Sr. Obituary
James Sr, Jack Alan
May 30, 1944 - April 5, 2019
Jack A James Sr., 74, of Sarasota passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children on April 5, 2019. Jack was born on May 30, 1944 in Clifton, New Jersey to Loretta Smith and Norman V. James. Jack was raised in Clifton and was a long-time resident of Wayne and Patterson, NJ before moving to Sarasota in 1988. Jack was the longtime owner of T&W Ice Cream Store in Ridgewood, NJ, a well-known gathering place for the area's residents.
Jack is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jo; his children, Sheila of Okeechobee, Dawn (Richard) Phillips of Boca Raton, Jack (Lesia) James of Palm Harbor, Jeffrey of Orlando, Geovel (Margarita) Lopez of Puerto Rico, and Joleen (James) Dimino of Sarasota; grandchildren, Katherine, John Michael, Alexandra, Nicole, Michael, Juliana and Nicholas; and his siblings, Norman, Barbara, Arlene and Barry.
Jack was pre-deceased by his parents, a sister, Carol and a granddaughter.
Visitation and wake service will be held Friday, April 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota with interment following at Palms Memorial Park.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
