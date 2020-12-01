1/1
Jack Connelly of Siesta Key, Fl. Passed away at the age of 93 on October 29 . He was born in Braintree Ma. to John and Eva Connelly. He was predeceased by his wife Anne. They were married for 61 yrs. He is survived by his daughter Nancy-Jo (Jerry), sons, Mark (Lydia); Jay and partner Tammy; Paul (Renee) and brother, Fred. He has eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother Paul. Jack served in the US Navy stationed in Japan. He graduated from the University of Maryland and worked for New England Bell. He was known for his love of music. He loved to entertain and was in the University of Maryland band where he played saxophone. He went on to play in several dance bands before he retired. He then learned to play the organ and entertained his family and friends. Jack will surely be missed for his entertaining and upbeat personality. The family is having a private memorial service they ask any donations be made in Jack's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.


