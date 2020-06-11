Jack D. Wood
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wood, Jack D.
Jun 2, 2020
Jack, 87, was called to be with his heavenly family on June 2, 2020 after a short illness. Born in Coloma, Michigan, then moving to Sarasota at the age of twelve. Jack graduated from Sarasota High, Class of 1950 and married his high school sweetheart, Catherine Dorman, and together they shared 68 loving years. Together they had four children, Jacki, Debi, Connie, and Billy. He helped operate his family restaurant, "Bea & Bill's Happyland" on Midnight Pass in Sarasota, and Venice from 1950-1967, and had a successful contracting company building homes in Sarasota County. He later moved his family to St. Petersburg in 1968 to manage the Original Oyster Bar Restaurant. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Bea and Bill Wood, two sisters, and his son Bill Wood. He loved his life and knew how to live it to the fullest. He was a grateful and blessed man and will be forever missed by those who loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved