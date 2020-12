Or Copy this URL to Share

Haag, Jack

Oct 28, 1941 - Nov 12, 2020

In loving memory of Jack C. Haag, born in Niagara Falls N.Y. and resided in Sarasota Fl. for over 70 years. Jack also served in the United States Air Force. He was survived by his loving wife Linda Haag, brother Dan Haag, children Amy Haag, Reggie Haag and Abby Garcia. 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He will truly be missed. The internment will be at the National Cemetery Dec. 8th @ 10a.m.





