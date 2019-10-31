|
Foster, Jack Lee
July 31, 1935 - Oct 28, 2019
Jack Lee Foster, age 84, of Sarasota, formerly of New Albany, IN passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Jack was born July 31, 1935.
Jack attended Pineville, KY High school and the University of Kentucky and worked in Finance. Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years Mary Elizabeth, many cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Helen Foster, son John Lee, and brother Charles, Jr.
Private inurnment at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, FL will take place at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Foster family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019