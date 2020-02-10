|
Morgan, Jack Lee
January 29, 1937 - February 4, 2020
Jack Lee Morgan was born on January 29, 1937, and died in his home on February 4, 2020. On this night, he joined his beloved wife of 54 years and the mother of his children. He missed her greatly. Jack was a husband, father, prominent business man, Mason, Shriner, tenor soloist, Kappa Sigma fraternal member, Air Force Infantry Flight Medic and finalist for the Metropolitan Opera as a tenor soloist. Jack lived in New York as a child so that he could attend and sing with the St. Thomas Boys Choir. He attended the University of Florida at the impressive age of sixteen and later stole our mother's heart by merely opening his mouth and singing. He had a beautiful tenor voice and sang for over 50 years in the Church of the Redeemer Adult Choir, Key Chorale (now Choral Artists of Sarasota) and Gloria Musicae.
He is survived by his son Gregg and wife Carol Morgan, his daughter, Morgan (Lynn) Rivers and her husband Jason, his five grandchildren: Jack Morgan, Dr. Gregg Morgan and his wife Ariel, Dr. Krista Morgan-Pursglove and her husband Dr. Jamie Pursglove, Lauren Morgan, and Tristan Rivers. He is also survived by his "adopted" daughter Jill Rowoldt and brother Robert Siwik and his wife Barbara.
In the end, he will be remembered as both generous and kind, and gentle and playful. His generosity helped countless children in the medical community and he enabled both his children to achieve their dreams. As a father, he was supportive, forgiving, stubborn, yet yielding. He provided for his family unconditionally and felt his family was his greatest accomplishment. He loved them without limit and they in turn will never forget him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Marie Morgan Bach Festival. For more information, please go to ww.redeemersarasota.org/greatmusicseries or Church of the Redeemer, 222 South Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL, 34236. The service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer on Saturday, February 15 at 11:30, with a reception to follow. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
