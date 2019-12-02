|
|
Lehman, Jack
February 18, 1929 - November 29, 2019
Jack Lehman of Sarasota, Florida died last night at the age of 91 after a valiant battle to feed the squirrels outside his home just one more day.
He was born Harold Henry Lehman, Jr. to Harold, Sr. and Lola Lehman in Akron, Ohio. In 1973 he moved his family to Florida in search of sunshine after a prolonged illness and never looked back. 3822 Warren Ridge was home.
Jack worked most of his life in aluminum construction but was never happier than when he became a ranger at a golf course after retirement.
Jack was a true gentleman displaying qualities like kindness, honesty, charm and chivalry in abundance. His respect for others was evident in word and actions. He loved his family, golf, classic cars, animals, the Amish restaurant, margaritas and maple sugar candy.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois (Gorrell) Lehman. He is survived by his children; Debbi Piper of York, PA; Lizsa Montgomery (Charlie) of Venice, Bob Lehman (Julie Noland-Lehman) of Sarasota and Karen Lehman of Pleasantville, NY along with six grandchildren; Michael Culver (Kristen), Rachel McCandless, Haley Lehman & Delaney Lehman, Lauren McGonnigle and Hayden Collyns and 5 great-grandchildren; Jayden, Nayleigh, Ryan & Adam Culver and Alaina Bryant, lastly his nephews James and John Lehman of Akron.
His substantial collection of golf balls will be donated to charity. In lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness. After all, what greater legacy is there?
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019