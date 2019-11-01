|
Mansbach, Jack
Aug 19, 1935 - Oct 21, 2109
Jack Mansbach, 84, of Sarasota, Florida passed away suddenly on October 21, 2019. Friends and family gathered for a memorial service at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota on October 24. Born in Germany in 1935, Jack and his family escaped Nazi Germany in 1939 and immigrated to America. He grew up in the Bronx and moved to Manhattan after graduating from City College of New York. Jack owned a successful sweater manufacturing business and later worked for the New York City Housing Authority. He moved to Sarasota in 2004, where he became an active member of the Asolo Play Readers. Jack recently starred in an award winning independent film called Mr. Jim. He was an avid reader, a wonderful bridge player and New York Times crossword puzzle solver, and a film and music aficionado. Jack is survived by his brother Fred (Toni) of Manhattan, his daugthers Lynn (Mario) and Shari (Joe) of Long Island, and his loving companion, Carol Cohen of Sarasota. Jack was a kind, passionate person with a true zest for life. May his memory be a blessing to all of those who knew him. Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019