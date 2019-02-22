|
|
Tikala, Jack P.
Aug 17, 1934 - Feb 17, 2019
Jack P. Tikala, age 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb 17, 2019. Jack graduated from Indiana University and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Jack is survived by his wife Carol of 55 years, three children Jack, Jeff (grandsons Kyle and Shawn), and Cheryl (husband William). He retired from Armstrong World (Cork) Company. He will be buried in the National cemetery in Sarasota. Funeral arrangements are being handled by National Cremation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be given to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019