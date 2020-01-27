|
Reed, Jack
Jack Reed, 79, of Sarasota, died January 24, 2020. Husband of Marjorie Schmoyer Reed, father of Joseph, Lisa and Patrick. Predeceased by his daughter, Jacqueline. Grandfather of eleven grand and great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the St. Armands Key Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated for donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, Florida 34238. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020