Stolson, Jack
May 21, 1927 - March 5, 2020
Jack A. Stolson, 92, of Conneaut, Ohio and Venice, Florida, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on May 21, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents Sven and Magdelene Stolson and his younger sister Molly. He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Stolson, his four children, Jonathan, Robyn, Brett, and Allison, and his younger brother David Stolson. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Steven and Katie, and two great grandchildren.
Jack served in the US Navy from June 1945 to September 1946, seeing action in the Pacific theater as a mines sweeper midshipman prior to the end of the war with Japan.
He worked on the Pittsburg Steamship ore boats several summers thru college.
Jack met his wife, Barbara of Birmingham, Michigan while attending law school and they married March 15, 1952 in Birmingham, MI.
Jack graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Doctorate degree in Law and started his career as a lawyer in Conneaut, Ohio in 1952. In 1954 he was elected city solicitor and in 1957 was elected Judge of Conneaut Municipal Court where he served for 24 years, retiring in 1981. He served in a variety of capacities throughout the state judicial system and was frequently called upon to hear cases in the metropolitan Cleveland, Akron, and Dayton areas.
After retiring from his Judicial duties, the family moved to Venice, Florida. Being a member of the Florida Bar he practiced law for an additional 15 years, retiring from active practice in 1996.
Jack was a member of Jacaranda Country Club and was a charter member of their Tennis Club. He made many friends and loved the sport, still playing into his 80s. He rode his bike everywhere and cherished his afternoon walks, often socializing with a wide variety of neighbors.
He loved to travel with his wife of 68 years, and his claim to fame was taking the road less traveled and doing his own itineraries rather than the standard tour packages. He and Barb spent weeks in New Zealand and Australia, visited China and Russia, and covered practically every country in Europe. Getting lost on the Greek ferry system led to wonderful local treatment, food, and homemade wines! And yes, they saw all 50 states, most of Canada, and major parts of Central and South America. Almost always on their own schedules. A true zest for travel.
He was very active in numerous Conneaut organizations, including Commander of American Legion Post 151, Worshipful Master of Evergreen Masonic Lodge, President of Conneaut High School Athletic Boosters, and President of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church Council.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date at Sarasota National Cemetery. A gathering of his family, neighbors, and friends as a Celebration of Life will be held at their home on Tuesday, March 10th at 5 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jack Stolson to the Sarasota Chapter, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 3333 Clark Road, Sarasota, Fl (239) 992-3840, a cause for which he was deeply involved with and voraciously supported.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020