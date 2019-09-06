|
Sewell, Jack W.JR
Jul 25, 1947 - Sept 2, 2019
Jack W. Sewell, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 3, 2019. Jack spent many years attending Loveland Center in Venice where he was part of a loving and compassionate community that gave him a great sense of joy.
Jack had a great zest for life; was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by sisters Suzan Knights, Patricia Crum, brother in-law Jim Crum and nephews Eric and Jay Crum.
Memorial donations may be made to Loveland Center 157 South Havana Road, Venice FL 34292.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019