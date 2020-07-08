Windt, Jack Wm.
Oct. 16, 1932 - Jul 4, 2020
Jack Wm. Windt, 87, of Sarasota, passed away July 4, 2020 at home. He is survived by his brother, Allan H. Windt of Tampa, FL. He moved to Sarasota in 1950 with his parents Sylvia and Irving Windt, pioneer developers of Longboat Key.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tampa. He was licensed to practice law June 3, 1960,after graduation from Stetson Law School in 1959.
He was a sole practitioner most of his career, concentrating on family law, domestic relations, estate planning and civil law. He became a member of the Sarasota County and Florida Bar in 1960.
In retirement, he found time to enjoy his many interests including antique toys, trains and automobiles.
He was president of the Kiwanis Club, Sarasota Optimist Club, Navy League and Jazz Club. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, and member of the Masonic Lodge. He served his country during the Korean Conflict.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 am at Sarasota Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
