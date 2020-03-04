|
|
Green, Jacoby A.
Apr 6, 1979 - Feb 23, 2020
Jacoby A. Green, 40, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. Burial will be held in Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangement by Jones Funeral Home.
Jacoby leaves to cherish his memories: His daughters, Jabrisha & Alexis Green; father, Leroy Clark; mother, Mable M. Green; finance, Omayra Davila; brothers, James Clark, Leroy Clark, Mike Mays, and Charles Harris; sisters, Stephanie Clark and Nicole Mays.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020