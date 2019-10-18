|
|
Koch, Jacqueline Elliott
Jun. 6, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2019
On Thursday October 10, 2019, Jacqueline (Jacque) Koch passed away at the age of 93. Jacque was born in Owosso, Michigan, daughter to Sam and Claribelle Elliott, and sister to Fae Gwinn and Duane Elliott. The family moved to Cheboygan, MI where Jacque lived until she attended college at Michigan State University. After receiving her degree in Education, Jacque taught in the Birmingham Michigan School System for over 30 years. Upon retirement, Jacque and her husband John (Jack), deceased, moved to Venice, Florida.
Jacqueline's passion was history and genealogy. This love of family and country led Jacque to join the Myakka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the William Bassett Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.
Jacque is survived by her niece and nephews, Bobb, Barbara, James, Kim, Robert, Timothy, Thomas, and Paul, and their families. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice is caring for arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019