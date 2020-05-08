Engel, Jacqueline

Apr 7, 1932 - Apr 9, 2020

Jacqueline "Jill" Engel passed away at her home in Venice, Florida on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Walter Engel, her son Scott Ackerman, her daughter Heather Ackerman-Cosky and son-in-law Michael Cosky, daughter-in-law Linda Ackerman, and grandchildren Kyle Ackerman, Avalon Cosky, and Aidan Cosky. She was pre-deceased by her first husband Richard Ackerman, her son Keith Ackerman and her grandson Chayne Ackerman. Arrangements for a memorial service have not yet been made.



