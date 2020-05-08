Jacqueline Engel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Engel, Jacqueline
Apr 7, 1932 - Apr 9, 2020
Jacqueline "Jill" Engel passed away at her home in Venice, Florida on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband Walter Engel, her son Scott Ackerman, her daughter Heather Ackerman-Cosky and son-in-law Michael Cosky, daughter-in-law Linda Ackerman, and grandchildren Kyle Ackerman, Avalon Cosky, and Aidan Cosky. She was pre-deceased by her first husband Richard Ackerman, her son Keith Ackerman and her grandson Chayne Ackerman. Arrangements for a memorial service have not yet been made.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jill's passing. I so loved working with her at the Paper Pad. With deepest sympathy, Conni Muscato
conni muscato
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved