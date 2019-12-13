|
Gilden, Jacqueline
Jun 4, 1927 - Dec 12, 2019
Jacqueline Gilden, 92, of Sarasota, Florida passed away Thursday December 12, 2019.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late David Silverman and the late Blanche Robinson Silverman. Jacqueline was a very active member at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota and a member of the local Hadassah chapter.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Gilden Siegel; her niece, Lynda Mathias; her nephew's, Larry Bridge and Victor Haran.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Temple Emanu-El 151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Florida 34232. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 pm at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home's are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019