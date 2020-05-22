Or Copy this URL to Share

Wint, Jacqueline L.

Jan 3, 1950 - May 16, 2020

Jacqueline L. Wint, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on May 27, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



