Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Palms Memorial Park
Jacqueline Lampkin


1948 - 2020
Jacqueline Lampkin Obituary
Lampkin, Jacqueline
May 15, 1948 - Apr 20, 2020
Jacqueline Lampkin, 71, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Jacqueline was a sweet spirit, loved and cherished by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Natalie Lampkin of Sarasota, FL; sisters, Carolyn Wheeler of Sarasota, FL and Frances (Laurence) Cherry of Sarasota, FL; brothers, Clyde Robinson, Jr. of Venice, FL and Curtis (Sherri) Robinson, Sr. of Fayetteville, NC. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1st, at Chandler's Funeral Chapel in Sarasota, Florida. A memorial service will be held at Palms Memorial Park on Saturday, May 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, please be mindful of your safety and the safety of others by taking necessary precautions. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
