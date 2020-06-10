Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas, Jacqueline

Mar 13, 1947 - May 28, 2020

Jacqueline Thomas, 73, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 at the Graveside, Adams and Rogers Cemetery. Visitation: 6-8PM Friday, Jun 12, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



