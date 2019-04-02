|
Crowell-Goolsby,
Jacquelyn
1929 - 2019
Born in Chicago, IL, and moved to Sarasota, FL in 1971. Jackie passed away peacefully surrounded by family and a room full of love. Jackie touched young lives as a 3rd grade teacher at Gulf Gate Elementary. Jackie loved life, loved deeply and was a lifelong learner. She leaves behind six children; Eric, Brett and Rebecca, and Kurt and Sandra Bergmann, LeAnn and Dan Mason , Steve , Jim and Diana Goolsby; and countless grandchildren and great grandchildren spanning the country from NC, MI, MO, MT, ID and Canada. Jackie's husband predeceased her six years ago. She loved her god and Pine Shores Presbyterian Church. Jackie blessed the hearts of all she came in touch with....We love you dearly and know we connect again one day. A Memorial service is planned on 4/13, 3 pm at Pine Shores Presbyterian Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019