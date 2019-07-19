Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
For more information about
Jacquelyn West
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Sue "Jackie" West


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn Sue "Jackie" West Obituary
West, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue
Jun 10, 1952 - Jul 18, 2019
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue West, 67, of Bradenton, passed away July 18, 2019. Born in Mason City, WV, daughter of the late Kermit and Fannie (Miller) Frost, she moved to Bradenton in 1986 from Ashland, OH. She worked as a teacher at Bashaw Elementary School, she was assistant principle at Abel Elementary School, she was principle at Wakeland Elementary, Sea Breeze Elementary and Bayshore Elementary as principle where she retired after 45 years as an educator. She was a musician that loved playing piano, guitar and singing. She is predeceased by her brother, David Alpheus Frost and sisters, Betty Jean Hawk and Helen Lenore Heaton. She is survived by her husband, Chuck of Bradenton, FL; sons, Michael Drew White of Sarasota, FL and Jonathan Seth (Megan) White of GA; brother, Harley 'Buzz' (Candy) Saylor of Palm Springs, CA; sisters, Ruth (George) Paulsen of Ashland, OH and Shirley Lindal of St. Augustine, FL and 7 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 11:00AM, Saturday, June 27, 2019 at the Bridge Church, 4000 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsons funeral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now