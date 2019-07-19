|
|
West, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue
Jun 10, 1952 - Jul 18, 2019
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Sue West, 67, of Bradenton, passed away July 18, 2019. Born in Mason City, WV, daughter of the late Kermit and Fannie (Miller) Frost, she moved to Bradenton in 1986 from Ashland, OH. She worked as a teacher at Bashaw Elementary School, she was assistant principle at Abel Elementary School, she was principle at Wakeland Elementary, Sea Breeze Elementary and Bayshore Elementary as principle where she retired after 45 years as an educator. She was a musician that loved playing piano, guitar and singing. She is predeceased by her brother, David Alpheus Frost and sisters, Betty Jean Hawk and Helen Lenore Heaton. She is survived by her husband, Chuck of Bradenton, FL; sons, Michael Drew White of Sarasota, FL and Jonathan Seth (Megan) White of GA; brother, Harley 'Buzz' (Candy) Saylor of Palm Springs, CA; sisters, Ruth (George) Paulsen of Ashland, OH and Shirley Lindal of St. Augustine, FL and 7 grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be 11:00AM, Saturday, June 27, 2019 at the Bridge Church, 4000 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsons funeral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 19 to July 21, 2019