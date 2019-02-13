Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Fogartyville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jafice Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jafice Fields Sr.


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jafice Fields Sr. Obituary
Fields Sr., Jafice
Sep. 12, 1933 - Feb. 9, 2019
Jafice J. Fields Sr., 85, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb.9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Genise Fields; sons, Gary Mays and Jafice Fields Jr.; one brother; 5 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.