|
|
Fields Sr., Jafice
Sep. 12, 1933 - Feb. 9, 2019
Jafice J. Fields Sr., 85, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb.9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at Fogartyville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Genise Fields; sons, Gary Mays and Jafice Fields Jr.; one brother; 5 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019