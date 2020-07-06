Ranajee, Jagjitnar
Oct 15, 1934 - Jun 29, 2020
Jagjitnar Singh Ranajee of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 85 at Tidewell Hospice after complications from Leukemia.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Daljit Ranajee; son, Nav Ranajee, with wife Simi Ranajee; daughter, Harpreet Khazanchi, with husband Arun Khazanchi. He has three grandchildren Mira Khazanchi, Surain Ranajee and Sarisa Ranajee.
He was born on October 15th, 1934 in Punjab, India. After obtaining his undergraduate degree in engineering from Cardiff University in England and his Master's from Punjab University in India, he immigrated to the United States to pursue his PhD in English Literature from the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Professor of English Literature at Cheyney State University for 35 years until his retirement in 2003. He truly enjoyed his life indulging in his hobby of spending hours in the library or bookstore reading and studying philosophy, history, literature and physics. Well respected by all and seen as a learned man and intellectual he had an outgoing personality where he enjoyed socializing and meeting new people.
In Memoria, we ask that donations be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
in his name to in Memory of Jagjitnar Ranajee.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Bradenton Chapel is handling arrangements.