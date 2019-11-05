|
|
Clark, James A.
Apr. 19, 1932 - Oct. 31, 2019
James A. Clark of Sarasota, FL formerly of Roselle Park, NJ passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at the age of 87.
James served in the US Army and was a Korean Veteran. He was a long time employee of the Union County Court House, where he served as an electrician and was a volunteer member of the Roselle Park First Aid Squad.
He is survived by his loving son, James L. Clark (Tammy) of Sarasota, FL; cherished granddaughters, Elizabeth M. Basta (Sam) of St. Louis, MO and Megan Eosso (Michael) of Orlando, FL; great grandson, Braxton J. Basta and great granddaughters, Blakeleigh L. Basta, Micaela and Payton Eosso.
A memorial mass will begin at 9:30 am on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34239, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at 12:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5957 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 17, 2019