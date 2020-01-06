|
|
Downing, James A.
September 10, 1948 - January 3, 2020
James A. Downing, age 71 of Tiffin, Ohio died of liver failure at the VA hospital in Bay Pines, FL on January 3, 2020. September 10, 1948 he was born in Sandusky, Ohio the son of Arthur (deceased) & Phyllis (Benfer) Downing. He and Martha (Beeler) Downing had been married 38 years.
His survivors include: daughters Taunya Sebok & Robert of Tampa, FL; Tricia Faulkner of Madeira Beach, FL; grandson Chance Faulkner of Madeira Beach, FL; granddaughter Destiny of Raleigh, NC; mother Phyllis & brother Jeff of Sebring, FL; brothers Jack & Ida; Jerry & Dorothy; Jon all of Green Springs, OH; sister Janice Downing of Irvine, CA.
Jim had many jobs throughout his life farmer, motorcycle salesman, factory foreman, but was most proud of his almost five years in the Navy on the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. His last career was as a landscaper in Sarasota, FL where he & Martha lived for almost 34 years. Jim's favorite job was landscaping and maintaining the grounds of our church. He was in a rear end collision in the earlier 90's and has been disabled for many years.
Jim loved the Steelers since Bradshaw and working on genealogy. As a matter of fact when he was told his time on earth was short, the first thing he said was he had some genealogy facts he had not included in his book yet. He enjoyed traveling & seeing the world whether RV'ing or taking cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, or the Mediterranean.
A small memorial service will be held at 1st Congregational UCC of Sarasota on January 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel with a light lunch to follow.
The family asked that memorials be given to the 1st Congregational UCC; 1031 S. Euclid Ave.; Sarasota,FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2020