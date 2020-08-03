1/1
James A. "Jim" Elder
Elder, James A. "Jim"
Jul 10, 1956 - Jul 30, 2020
James A. Elder, 64, Sarasota, went home to be with his Lord on July 30, 2020. Jim was a generous, patient, humble and fun-loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son-in-law, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. He was a big proponent of hobbies and he had many: fishing, gun collecting, kayaking, photography, cooking, and inventing. A curious mind, Jim was always learning new things and could be relied on to help solve just about any problem. A conversationalist, Jim never met a stranger, forming many friendships along his journey.
Jim grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. and earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Florida. He started his career at Duke Power in NC, then moved to Sarasota, working at Florida Cities Water, then served as the Administrator of Englewood Water District before starting his own consulting business. In recent years he worked at DMK and Jones Edmunds. Jim was respected for his expertise and commitment to ethics, often getting calls from former colleagues and customers who valued his opinion.
Jim was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Sabrina; daughter, Tia and her husband Nick with their two sons, Lucas and Isaac; daughter, Alexandria and her husband Mutasem with their four children Chloe, Miriam, Hazem and Lulu; son Jacob; brother, Kenneth and wife Robin and brother, John and wife Robin; nephews and niece. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Helen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
