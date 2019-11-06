Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
James A. Freeman


1930 - 2019
James A. Freeman Obituary
Freeman, James A
Nov. 28, 1930 - Nov. 4, 2019
James A. Freeman, 88, of Englewood. FL passed away on November 4, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1930 to the late William and Ada (Self) Freeman.
James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an avid sportsman, coaching both high school and church baseball leagues. He loved the Cleveland Browns and Western Ohio State and was an avid guitar player.
He retired from both Goodyear Tire and Lowes.
James is survived by his wife, Joan (Rector) Freeman; two children, Dodie Freeman-Willgohs and Ronald Freeman; six grandchildren, Stephen, Joshua, Matthew, Dustin, Danielle and Elizabeth, and great granddaughter, Juniper.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main St. Sarasota, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to the service time.
Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery with honors.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in James memory by the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
