1/
James Albert Brothers Jr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brothers, Jr., James Albert
Oct 27, 1953 - Jul 31, 2020
Friday, July 31st, 2020, James A. Brothers, Jr. passed away at age 66, after a tough 13-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cathy, and his daughter, Samantha. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and raised in a small mountain town by loving parents Josie (Nicolazzo) and Jim Brothers, Sr.
He began a career in welding, eventually leading him to Milwaukee, WI, where he met his wife and raised his only daughter.
At the age of 53, Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and retired early from his successful career as an ironworker at Red Cedar Steel Erectors. After traveling to many different states, he and his family relocated to Sarasota in 2017.
He was a fantastic man, in every way. He was truly the #1 dad and a loving husband. He had a great sense of humor, he loved his family with his whole heart, was an extremely hard worker, and was devoted to God.
Jim was a worry-free kind of guy with a laid-back attitude. He enjoyed great music, delicious food, nice cars, and of course, a good cold beer. Everyone who met him thought he was just the sweetest guy around. He will be missed by many.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved