Brothers, Jr., James AlbertOct 27, 1953 - Jul 31, 2020Friday, July 31st, 2020, James A. Brothers, Jr. passed away at age 66, after a tough 13-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cathy, and his daughter, Samantha. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and raised in a small mountain town by loving parents Josie (Nicolazzo) and Jim Brothers, Sr.He began a career in welding, eventually leading him to Milwaukee, WI, where he met his wife and raised his only daughter.At the age of 53, Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, and retired early from his successful career as an ironworker at Red Cedar Steel Erectors. After traveling to many different states, he and his family relocated to Sarasota in 2017.He was a fantastic man, in every way. He was truly the #1 dad and a loving husband. He had a great sense of humor, he loved his family with his whole heart, was an extremely hard worker, and was devoted to God.Jim was a worry-free kind of guy with a laid-back attitude. He enjoyed great music, delicious food, nice cars, and of course, a good cold beer. Everyone who met him thought he was just the sweetest guy around. He will be missed by many.A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation.