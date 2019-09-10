|
Alberti, James (Jim)
Sept 27, 1937 - Sept 3, 2019
James died peacefully surrounded by family in his home the day after celebrating his 58th wedding anniversary to his loving and devoted wife Marisa (Garcia). James loved his family and his family loved him beyond measure.
James was born in Capizzi, Sicily to the late Joseph Alberti and Jean (Cassara). He is survived by his children James (Ha) Alberti, Janet (Albert) Avila, Melissa (Bob) Gagnon. Grandchildren Steven (Michelle) Bailey, Chelsea (Jason) Caldwell, Marisa (Anthony) Lauro, Kyle Bailey, Bobby Gagnon, Alyssa Gagnon, Mikey Gagnon. Great-grandchildren Noah Caldwell and Avery Lauro. Brother Tony (Kathy) Alberti and Sisters Mary (Benito) Steccato, MaryAnn (Al "deceased") Sabanas, and Grace (Barry) Szymczak. A visitation for James will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday September 14, 2019 12:00 pm at St. Patrick Chruch, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd. Sarasota, FL with burial to follow at Palms Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suncoast Blood Bank 1760 Mound Street Sarasota, FL 34236 c/o Jim Alberti. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Alberti family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019