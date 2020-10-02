Arnsby, James

Mar 27, 1977 - Sep 21, 2020

James Arnsby passed away at his home on September 21, 2020. He is survived by his parents, David Arnsby (& Rhonda) of upper New York State and Ricky Ann Newkirk (formerly Arnsby) (& Karl) of Sarasota, two young sons, Jayce (6) and Oliver (4), and his older brother, Nic of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

James was born in England, but emigrated with his family to Sarasota as a young boy. He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and then journeyed to his beloved Manhattan to earn a degree from the French Culinary Institute. He returned to Sarasota and initially pursued his culinary career with the Ritz-Carlton before accepting an opportunity to serve as a Ritz Doorman, greeting residents and guests as they arrived at the Ritz. Over his sixteen years "on the door", James greeted everybody with a warm smile and welcome, and became well known and loved by Residents, local Sarasotians, and guests from far and wide.

James focused his free time on his two boys whom he adored, and on his passion for Ferraris, especially red ones. Certainly a highlight vacation of his was visiting the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy.

A Celebration of Life, open to all who knew this wonderful young man, will be held at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, October 10th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Faiths Food Bank, Sarasota.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store