Bell, James (Jim)
Oct 13, 1944 - Oct 21, 2020
James (Jim) Bell, 76 of North Port, Florida passed away on October 21, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Venice, Florida.
Jim was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to James P. Bell, Sr and Mildred McCarthy Bell on October 13, 1944.
He went on to have a fulfilling career with the US Department of Justice in the Drug Enforcement task force as a DEA Criminal Investigator and Special Agent.
Later in his career he was Director of GED Programs at McLennan County Texas Sheriff's Department.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (Cooper-Hosler) Bell. He also is survived by his beloved children James (Katherine) Bell, Julia bell (Alan Cummins). As well as grandchildren: Kennedy, Lincoln, Aaron, and Reese. An step- children: Cindy, Pam, Ron, and Judy.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family as the memorial donations be made in Jim's name to either Tidewell Foundation or First Christian Church.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
.