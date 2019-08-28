|
|
|
Bibbins Jr, James
Oct 24, 1963 - Aug 19, 2019
James Bibbins Jr, 55, of Apollo Beach, FL, died on Aug 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 30, 2019, at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave, East Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave, East Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019