Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle
1218 7th Ave E
Bradenton, FL
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle
1218 7th Ave E
Bradenton, FL
James Bibbins Jr.


1963 - 2019
James Bibbins Jr. Obituary
Bibbins Jr, James
Oct 24, 1963 - Aug 19, 2019
James Bibbins Jr, 55, of Apollo Beach, FL, died on Aug 19, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Aug 30, 2019, at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave, East Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave, East Bradenton, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
