Byerly, James

May 16, 1926 - May 31, 2020

James A. Byerly, of Sarasota, FL (loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother) passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1926 in Chicago, IL. He is an honored Veteran of WWII and Korea. He was married to LaVerne Byerly and is survived by his daughter, Patrice Byerly of Sarasota, FL; son, Paul Byerly of Orland Park, IL; granddaughter, Melissa McGuire of Brandon, FL; grandson, Randy Mykisen of Sarasota, FL; grandson, Jacob Byerly of Chicago, IL; granddaugher, Aubrey Byerly of Orland Park, IL; and great granddaughter, Addison Porfirio of Brandon, FL. A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:30 AM.





