Jehle, James Charles
October 17, 1933 - July 22, 2019
James Charles Jehle, 85 of Englewood, FL passed away on July 22, 2019. He left his earthly home to reside in his eternal Heavenly home. His devoted wife of 65 years was by his side.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Helga; his children, Craig, Derek and Helga along with their spouses, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his sister Joan and brother Stephen (Barbara).
Jim was born on October 17, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. While at Brooklyn Tech. Jim was President of the 3000 men in the student body. Jim graduated from Princeton ('55), where he was a member of the Cannon Club and played lacrosse. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force and enjoyed a 31 year career at Grumman Aerospace as an engineer and administrator.
Jim spent many memorable and joyful years living and raising his family in idyllic Shoreham Village, LI. There he served as President of the country club, Trustee and Mayor of the Village. After retirement, Jim and Helga moved to "beloved Englewood". Many happy years of family gatherings and fun times will provide precious memories for his family.
Jim and Helga were happy to have found a church home at St. Mark's in Venice. They served the Lord together in various capacities, including home visitations.
Jim was a example of servant leadership. He had a sweet, loving and kind manner. The world needs more men like Jim Jehle.
A private graveside service will be held at Sarasota National VA Cemetery.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, and Cremation Service has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019