Cook Sr. , James
Aug 23, 1953 - Mar 26, 2019
James Cook Sr. , 65, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Seville, Florida, died on Mar 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on April 5, 2019, at GCFH under the direction of Apostle I Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Avenue West Bradenton, Florida 34205. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on April 6, 2019 at Happy Gospel Church , 1915 53rd Avenue East Bradenton, Florida 34208. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
