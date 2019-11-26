|
|
Underwood, James Cornell
Apr 27, 1937 - Nov 22, 2019
James Cornell Underwood died November 22, 2019 at the age of 82 at Plymouth Harbor In Sarasota, Florida. He was born on April 27,1937, on the Dupont horse farm in Fair Hill, Maryland, where his father was a horse trainer. Later the family moved to other horse farms around Leesburg, Virginia and finally to the Washington, DC area. As a teenager, Jim spent a year with a carnival traveling through Virginia and Maryland, and then joined the Air Force for assignments in Mississippi, France and Morocco. He attended tech school after returning to Washington, and worked as a consultant for the US Army in Alaska, Litton Industries, Fairchild Semiconductor (on the Hubble space telescope) and other electronics companies. In 1978, he bought Hallowing Point Mobile Home Park, on the Patuxent River in Calvert County, Maryland. Subsequently he bought the Dares Beach Water Company, and a farm in St. Mary's County, Maryland. Upon retirement in 2004, he moved first to Northwest Washington, then to Siesta Key, Florida. He is survived by his third wife of 33 years, Marie Elise Underwood; his son Stanley Cornell Underwood (Stacey Longanecker); two grandchildren, Kendyl and Brett Underwood; three step-children, Larry Lebowitz, Marci Lebowitz, and Kristin Tawney; and his first wife, Carolyn Underwood. He was predeceased by his daughter Tena Underwood, his second wife Harriet Lebowitz Underwood, and all five of his siblings. Services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019