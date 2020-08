Or Copy this URL to Share

Cummings Jr, James

Feb 23, 1944 - Aug 4, 2020

James Cummings Jr, 76, of Bradenton, FL, died on Aug 4, 2020. Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, Aug 15, at Adams Forgatyville Cemetery, 4200 3rd Ave NW, Bradenton, FL. Visitation will be 6-8PM Friday, Aug 14, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL, 34221 Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.



