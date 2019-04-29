|
Downs, James
July 17, 1931 - April 27, 2019
James P. Downs, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and holding the hand of his wife on April 27, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1931 in Savannah, Georgia. Jim entered the Air Force after high school graduation and served during the Korean Conflict. After he was honorably discharged he married Ivy Cecele Hallman on June 17, 1954.
He enrolled at Georgia Tech with the support of the GI Bill. He matriculated to the Massachusetts Institute Technology where he earned a PhD in Geophysics. During his time at MIT he worked summers prospecting for oil in the Gulf of Mexico and the Northwest Territories. Upon graduation he worked for Bell Labs initially as a Member of Technical Staff. In 1960 he moved to New Jersey with Cele. Their first child, Ivy, was born in New Jersey before they moved to Carderock Springs, Maryland when Jim was seconded to Bellcomm, the communications contractor for the Apollo program. While based in Maryland his other two children, Benjamin and Allison, were born. Jim's contribution to the landing of the first man on the moon was one of the highlights of his professional career.
At the conclusion of the Apollo program Jim and his family returned to New Jersey and his work at Bell Labs. He retired from Bell Labs in 1987 and served as the Dean of The University of Tampa Sykes College of Business. After leaving the university Jim and Cele relocated to Sarasota, Florida.
Jim was an avid tennis player and a true lover of the game. He continued to play tennis into his early 80's and was nationally ranked up until he retired from the game. The family home in Sarasota was a hub for family vacations and Jim loved spending time with his children and 8 grandchildren. No family car trip was complete without at least one stop for soft serve ice cream. Jim had an uncanny wit that always kept those in his life on their toes and brought a smile to their faces. His intellect was unparalleled and he loved to challenge those around him to develop their own thoughts. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Cecele, and three loving children, Ivy Bernstein (Adam Bernstein), Benjamin Downs (Jeanne Floyd Downs) and Allison Mikulski (Scot Mikulski). He has 8 grandchildren, Sarah Boyd (Kevin Boyd), Janey Bernstein, Ethan Bernstein, Travis Downs, Emily Downs, Mary Downs, Anna Downs and Lillian Mikulski. Two sisters, Ruth Love and Jennifer Heinrich, also survive him.
A private family memorial service will be held at his long time home in Sarasota.
