|
|
Dunn, James
Jan 24, 1953 - May 11, 2019
James Carroll Dunn (Jim or Bimbo), 66 of Pintlala, AL passed away Sat. May 11, 2019. Born Jan 24, 1953 in Munich, Germany, he was preceded in death by his parents Col. Henry Jackson Dunn, Jr and Carolyn Floyd Dunn, brother Henry Jackson Dunn, III and first wife Debby Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sisters Deborah Ann Dunn and Elizabeth Dunn (Paul Gader); and a host of adoring nieces and nephews. He loved motorcycle riding, his animals and reading the newspaper every day. A memorial service was held Sat May 18th at his home place in Pintlala. In lieu of flowers Jim requested a donation be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 3 to June 5, 2019