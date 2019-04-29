Home

James E. McCausland Obituary
McCausland, James E.
Sept. 12, 1951 - Apr. 25, 2019
James Edward McCausland, 67, passed away on April 25, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Loving husband of Katherine McCausland, they shared 39 wonderful years of marriage together. Born in Arlington, VA; graduated from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, VA. He was employed with the Florida State Lottery, and Walgreens. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes. James was a true family man, his love for family one of his strongest attributes. He will be remembered for his caring and supportive ways and as someone who would do anything for family.
He is survived by his wife Katherine; children: Josh (Daniela), Kaitlin, Ian (Carly), & Hallie; grandchildren: Joshua, John, Isabella, Connor, & Riley (yet to be born); brothers: Robert McCausland, Jr. (Pam), John McCausland (Claudia) Douglas McCausland (Lucy), and Timothy McCausland; and sisters: Eileen McCausland, Kathleen Nash (Scott), and Colleen Harris (Kevin). He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert McCausland, Sr., and Geraldine Hoffmann McCausland, sisters Mary Geraldine McCausland, and Patricia Maine.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292, with interment at Venice Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his honor at Moffitt Cancer Foundation, MBC-FOUND, 12092 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612; or online at www.moffitt.org/giving; or by calling 1-800-456-3434, ext. 1403. Please include: Honoree/Memorial Name James McCausland. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
