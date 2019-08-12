Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
3930 17th Street
Sarasota, FL
Dr. James E. Schuetz


1943 - 2019
Schuetz, Dr. James E
Jan 8, 1943 - Aug 1, 2019
Dr. James E. Schuetz, 76, retired dentist formally of Wheeling West Virginia passed away at his home in Sarasota, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Dolores Ennis Schuetz and three children, Dr. Christian R. Schuetz, Dr. Eric J. Schuetz and Jami D. Damron. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, his brothers Jack Schuetz of Wheeling West, Virginia, Robert Schuetz of Beckley, West Virginia and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 3930 17th Street, Sarasota, Florida on August 23rd, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Reception to follow at The American Legion, 5201 Richardson Road, Sarasota, Florida 34232
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019
