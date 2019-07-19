|
Sigmund, James E.
May 31, 1940 - June 10, 2019
James 'Jim' E. Sigmund, 79 of Bradenton passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Richard and Lillian Sigmund. Jim moved to Bradenton in 1947 and graduated from Manatee High School in 1958. After working with his father building custom homes, he joined the Army attaining the rank of Sergeant SP5 and received a Sharpshooter badge on the M-14 Rifle with appointment on radio communications in Ankara, Turkey. He later retired after 22 years with the US Postal Service. He enjoyed spending time outside landscaping, but his real passion was working with his hands. Jim is survived by his two daughters, Laurie Sigmund of Sarasota and Sandy (Richard) Sweeney of Bradenton, two sisters Bonnie Parker and Judy Sigmund and two granddaughters Addison and Aubrey. Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.
