May 27, 1934 - Jun 20, 2020

James E. "Bud" Thurmond, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jun 20, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00PM on Sat. 6/27/2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Ln., Sarasota, Masks are kindly requested.. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, condolences maybe made at

