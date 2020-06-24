James E. "Bud" Thurmond
Thurmond, James E. "Bud"
May 27, 1934 - Jun 20, 2020
James E. "Bud" Thurmond, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jun 20, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00PM on Sat. 6/27/2020 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Ln., Sarasota, Masks are kindly requested.. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, condolences maybe made at www.toalebrothers.com..

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
